Texas State

Physics & Engineering Festival returns to Texas A&M April 2

By Chris Talley
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Jvnn_0etheHvY00

For the first time in two years, Aggies get a chance to show off the best in student innovation and give others the opportunity to interact with some of the university's top minds in science.

The Mitchell Physics Building at Texas A&M is filled with many inventions from students over the decades.

This Saturday, the building will be filled once again with audiences since 2020 for the Physics and Engineering Festival.

Because of COVID-19, the festival was canceled in 2020 and virtual in 2021. This year, the festival will be a hybrid mix of in-person and online.

The return of the festival has been long-awaited by both faculty and students alike to showcase how interesting science can be.

Physics major Nicole Cirigioni explains how this is more than just another event for her.

“I got to do this festival my first time my freshman year, and it was in person, and I think it was one of the most magical memories I have of being a physics major,” said Cirigioni. “Just how big a difference you can make – if we just show one little girl or little boy a physics demonstration and that sparks their interest, then we could have another student in our department. That’s just something that we do on a daily basis."

Dawson Nodurft, faculty member and Aggie alumnus, says this festival was the difference for him.

“I came for my graduate student open house and this event was going on. It just blew my mind how excited everyone was here to show physics. Just everybody – the general public, kids it was just a huge event," Nodurft says.

Nodurft claims he’s not the only one of his colleagues who has a passion for what they do.

“You could not help but be in the room with Dr. Tatiana [Erukhimova] and just be excited for everything you are going to see with the passion she has," he says.

For more information about the Physics & Engineering Festival, visit the link below:

https://physicsfestival.tamu.edu/

