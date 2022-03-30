ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa man arrested after attempting to break into a house, family left terrified

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa father told FOX23 his family are scared to sleep in their own home after a man shot a gun near their house and then tried to get inside.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Monday night. Since then, this father told FOX23 his wife and daughter are terrified of being in their own home.

“It is terrifying now,” he said. “My wife doesn’t feel secure. My daughter doesn’t feel secure.”

He explained the incident left him shocked, angry and feeling guilty. He recalled he had gone to the store when the attempted break in happened Monday night, and his wife stayed at home with their seven-year-old daughter who was in bed asleep.

His wife and daughter did not want to be identified because of how traumatizing the experience has been for them. The man recalled his wife heard gun fire close to their home, then a man started to pound on their daughter’s bedroom window. Finally, he tried to get in through their front door.

“She does hear shooting going on. She goes real quick and closes the windows,” he explained. “By the time she closes the windows, she [see] the guy hitting the windows ... saying ‘let me in!’”

When this happened, the man’s wife called him and he came home as fast as he could.

By the time he got there, Tulsa police had arrested the man, Devonte Haynes.

Haynes is suspected of shooting at an unknown vehicle near 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue, according to Tulsa police. After he did this, he attempted to enter their home.

Officers told FOX23 they found shell casings in the road and a discarded gun.

Haynes is now facing several charges including burglary, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

The family is dealing with the mess left behind. Along with broken glass and memories of the crime scene, their sense of security has been taken away.

“[My wife and daughter] are scared still. They don’t feel safe,” the man said. “But I told my wife we cannot let this person change our lives.”

He explained recovery will take them awhile, but they will never forget this.

