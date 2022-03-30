2022 SCY YMCA Nationals Day 2 Finals: Anna Moesch Splits 47.02 on Medley Relay

SCY (25 yards) Thursday prelims at the 2022 SCY YMCA Nationals featured the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free, a familiar format for those NCAA swimming fans out there. Greater Somerset County Y 16-year-old Anna Moesch swam her 3rd 22.2 50 free of the meet this morning, posting the top time of the morning in the women’s 50 with a 22.28. Moesch entered the meet with a personal best of 22.33, then led off the GSCY 200 free relay in 22.26 in prelims, before leading the relay off with a 22.22 in finals. Notably, Moesch split a scorching 21.46 on the anchor leg of the 200 medley relay last night, so we’ll see if she inches closer to breaking the 22-second barrier flat-start in tonight’s final.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO