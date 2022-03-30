ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 SCY YMCA Nationals Day 2 Finals: Anna Moesch Splits 47.02 on Medley Relay

By Spencer Penland
 3 days ago

Of course, the swim was done off a relay start, however, it's still noteworthy that...

2022 Hartwick College Competitive Swimming & Diving Camp – Sign Up Today

After celebrating our 40th anniversary in 2019, we are excited to offer the Hartwick College Competitive Swimming & Diving Camp after a two-year hiatus Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Welcome to Pre-registration for the 2022 Hartwick College Competitive Swim Camp! After celebrating our 40th anniversary in 2019, we are...
SWIMMING & SURFING
2022 SCY YMCA Nationals Day 4 Prelims: Greater Somerset Sweeps Women’s Races

SCY (25 yards) Thursday prelims at the 2022 SCY YMCA Nationals featured the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free, a familiar format for those NCAA swimming fans out there. Greater Somerset County Y 16-year-old Anna Moesch swam her 3rd 22.2 50 free of the meet this morning, posting the top time of the morning in the women’s 50 with a 22.28. Moesch entered the meet with a personal best of 22.33, then led off the GSCY 200 free relay in 22.26 in prelims, before leading the relay off with a 22.22 in finals. Notably, Moesch split a scorching 21.46 on the anchor leg of the 200 medley relay last night, so we’ll see if she inches closer to breaking the 22-second barrier flat-start in tonight’s final.
GREENSBORO, NC
Cotta, Valentine Receive CWPA Weekly Honors

EMMITSBURG, Md. (April 1, 2022) – Mount St. Mary’s water polo student-athletes Ana Luisa Cotta and Rebecca Valentine were given Collegiate Water Polo Association weekly honors. Cotta received a Player of the Week nod, with Valentine winning Rookie of the Week. Cotta and Valentine both played a role...
SWIMMING & SURFING
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 4/1/2022

Several swims over the last two weeks have ranked inside the all-time top-10 across different age groups as the SCY season comes to a close. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Club Wolverine Wins MI Age Group Championships

Club Wolverine won the team high-point award at the 2022 Age Group Championships. Birmingham Y Blue Dolphins and Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics won 2nd and 3rd. Club Wolverine took home the top spot during the Michigan Age Group State Championships. The team won overall high point by over 1,000 points with a total score of 3,538 points.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Futures Qualifier Elizabeth Ford Announces Commitment to DII St. Cloud

Elizabeth Ford from Papillion-La Vista HS in Nebraska has announced her verbal commitment to swim at DII St. Cloud State University for the fall of 2022. Current photo via Elizabeth Ford. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Reading Swim Club Head Coach Lee Mallinson Dies At 51

Mallinson had been the head coach at Reading dating back to 2016 and previously worked on British Swimming's National Team staff. Current photo via @ReadingSwimClub/Twitter. Lee Mallinson, the head coach of the Reading Swim Club in Reading, England, has died. He was 51 years old. The cause of death is...
SWIMMING & SURFING
fcfreepress

Athlete of the Week: Shamar Jenkins PSAC Men’s Outdoor Field

Shippensburg University’s Shamar Jenkins (Souderton, Pa./Souderton) was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week on Tuesday afternoon by the league office. Jenkins won the triple jump on Saturday at Lynchburg and recorded a NCAA-provisional qualifying mark in the process. He achieved...
SOUDERTON, PA
See 3410 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,410 Swim Jobs Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you...
JOBS
NJ.com

Hunterdon County boys track and field season preview, 2022

Hunterdon Central’s Damian Scouloukas and Malcolm Bogroff, North Hunterdon’s Ryan Drwal and Hunter Paulter, and Voorhees’ Jack Tavaglione and Joe Avallone are just a handful of the many Hunterdon County stars to watch as the 2022 outdoor track season unfolds this spring. For rankings among returning athletes,...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 Morristown downs Northern Highlands - Girls lacrosse recap

Cathleen Moran scored six times and had an assist as Morristown, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, downed Northern Highlands, 18-1, in the season opener for both. Elizabeth Bozza, Anna Szporn and Megan O’Brien each finished with two goals and two assists while Amanda Chupak added two goals and an assist in the victory.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
City of Mason, OH Opens New $20 Million Dollar Aquatic Center

The city of Mason, Ohio opened its new aquatic center this week, which is home to the Mason Manta Rays and features a new 50-meter pool. Stock photo via Mason Manta Rays. Mason, Ohio’s Parks and Recreation Program officially opened the town’s new aquatic center this week. The Mason Municipal Aquatic Center (MMAC) has been in development since 2019 with the original project projected to cost approximately $20 million dollars.
MASON, OH

