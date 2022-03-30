Wildcatter Trail to provide bike path from Midland to Odessa

Draft Route - Wildcatter Trail (Dunaway)

For Midland bicyclists wanting a safer ride to and from Odessa, there is good news.

Officials in Midland-Odessa are making progress on a pathway that will allow bicyclists the ability to ride and mostly avoid the vehicle traffic that is a fixture on State Highway 191 and its access roads.

It will be called Wildcatter Trail, and project officials told the Reporter-Telegram that a bike pathway will go from the city of Midland to the Midland campus of the University of Texas Permian Basin, then down toward Midland International Airport and across to UTPB’s main campus in Odessa through neighborhoods and other areas of Odessa.

Lori Blong, chair of the Wildcatter Trail committee, told the Reporter-Telegram planning with the Dunaway engineering group continues and right-of-way still needs to be acquired.

She said the longer-term project will fulfill a major quality-of-place initiative as hike-and-bike paths have consistently ranked at the top of surveys of what Midlanders want in their community.

Blong said the project will be expensive, and the expectation is that once community buy-in is achieved that the area’s philanthropic community will step forward. She also said UTPB President Sandra Woodley is working hard to raise awareness and helping to identify state and federal grant money.

“We are not ready to break ground, but there are parties that are committed to work on it,” Blong said.

Recent history provides two higher-profile examples when cyclists have died while trying to share the roads with vehicles. In April 2018, two bicyclists were killed and another was injured when an intoxicated driver hit the cyclists while they were traveling on State Highway 158. In June of 2018, a Midland pediatrician was killed when the driver of a vehicle failed to control its speed and ran into the rear of her bicycle on State Highway 191.

The actual term for the pathway is “multi-modal transportation corridor,” Blong said, and the hope is that the pathway can lead to a safer way for people from Midland and Odessa to take part in “day-long events” and even enjoy each other’s communities.

Blong said there are not proposals for using tax money for Wildcatters Trail and she would not be voting in support of taxpayer funding unless there is an election and it is proven that is the “will of the community.”

Trail park in operation

Blong did mention that the Midland Trail Park is open in southeast Midland for hikers, runners, bicyclists and other visitors. Midland Trail Park is a project that the city partnered with the Permian Basin Bicycle Association, especially its president, Stephen Mitchell, to make happen.

There is a $30 annual membership fee for those wanting access to the multiple miles of trails. The fee helps to defray the ongoing maintenance costs of the facility. The city’s involvement in this public-private partnership is the donation of land.

Midland Trail Park is located near Harris Field Fire Training Facility, which resides on Farm-to-Market Road 307.