ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Wildcatter Trail to provide bike path from Midland to Odessa

By Stewart Doreen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQ59i_0ethdxav00
Draft Route - Wildcatter Trail (Dunaway)

For Midland bicyclists wanting a safer ride to and from Odessa, there is good news.

Officials in Midland-Odessa are making progress on a pathway that will allow bicyclists the ability to ride and mostly avoid the vehicle traffic that is a fixture on State Highway 191 and its access roads.

It will be called Wildcatter Trail, and project officials told the Reporter-Telegram that a bike pathway will go from the city of Midland to the Midland campus of the University of Texas Permian Basin, then down toward Midland International Airport and across to UTPB’s main campus in Odessa through neighborhoods and other areas of Odessa.

Lori Blong, chair of the Wildcatter Trail committee, told the Reporter-Telegram planning with the Dunaway engineering group continues and right-of-way still needs to be acquired.

She said the longer-term project will fulfill a major quality-of-place initiative as hike-and-bike paths have consistently ranked at the top of surveys of what Midlanders want in their community.

Blong said the project will be expensive, and the expectation is that once community buy-in is achieved that the area’s philanthropic community will step forward. She also said UTPB President Sandra Woodley is working hard to raise awareness and helping to identify state and federal grant money.

“We are not ready to break ground, but there are parties that are committed to work on it,” Blong said.

Recent history provides two higher-profile examples when cyclists have died while trying to share the roads with vehicles. In April 2018, two bicyclists were killed and another was injured when an intoxicated driver hit the cyclists while they were traveling on State Highway 158. In June of 2018, a Midland pediatrician was killed when the driver of a vehicle failed to control its speed and ran into the rear of her bicycle on State Highway 191.

The actual term for the pathway is “multi-modal transportation corridor,” Blong said, and the hope is that the pathway can lead to a safer way for people from Midland and Odessa to take part in “day-long events” and even enjoy each other’s communities.

Blong said there are not proposals for using tax money for Wildcatters Trail and she would not be voting in support of taxpayer funding unless there is an election and it is proven that is the “will of the community.”

Trail park in operation

Blong did mention that the Midland Trail Park is open in southeast Midland for hikers, runners, bicyclists and other visitors. Midland Trail Park is a project that the city partnered with the Permian Basin Bicycle Association, especially its president, Stephen Mitchell, to make happen.

There is a $30 annual membership fee for those wanting access to the multiple miles of trails. The fee helps to defray the ongoing maintenance costs of the facility. The city’s involvement in this public-private partnership is the donation of land.

Midland Trail Park is located near Harris Field Fire Training Facility, which resides on Farm-to-Market Road 307.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Paths#Bike Trail#Draft Route Wildcatter#Utpb#Dunaway Engineering Group
ABC Big 2 News

Traveling criminals hitting the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Tex (Nexstar) – On March 23rd, a Lubbock man was arrested after police say he and three others travelled to Midland Park Mall to steal thousands of dollars worth of items from several different stores. Law enforcement spoke about these traveling criminals and how they can be identified from different locations. Midland Police said […]
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Teen Motorcyclist Dies in Tragic Ector County Crash

MIDLAND, TX – A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Ector County left a teenager dead over the weekend. The child, who was 15, was traveling southbound on a Kawasaki motocross motorcycle on Westcliff Road. The teen was following behind a vehicle and tried to pass on the left side.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
City
Midland, TX
KBAT 99.9

St Patrick’s Day Parties Around Midland Odessa

Can you believe tomorrow is already St Patrick's Day? I know we don't have a river to turn green or have a big parade, we do know how to have a good time. Here are several places around Midland and Odessa where you let your inner Irish out and celebrate.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland, Odessa firefighters being sent to help fight statewide fires

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland and City of Odessa announced Friday that local firefighters were headed out to help fight wildfires across the state. The Midland Fire Department, which is part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, sent out two firefighters and a station truck. Odessa Fire Rescue deployed an ambulance and two paramedic firefighters on the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force mission for EMS support.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Who Forgot Everyone Owns A Truck In Midland Odessa Texas?

Their names are PARKING LOT DESIGNERS AND BUILDERS. I'm not sure why those folks didn't keep in mind when building parking lots all throughout the Permian Basin--that EVERYONE HERE OWNS TRUCKS. I have yet to park somewhere that I don't practically need a can opener to either get out of my car after I've parked or almost need to borrow a couple of Marshallers from Midland International Airport to guide me out of a parking spot when I'm ready to leave.
MIDLAND, TX
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland, TX
717
Followers
585
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

 https://www.mrt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy