Kevin Costner Poses for a Photo With Jason Momoa at the Oscars: ‘The Mariner Meets Aquaman’

In a matchup of fictional heroes on the high seas, who ya got — Kevin Costner or Jason Momoa?

The two Hollywood superstars crossed paths Sunday at the Academy Awards. And the social media account of Costner’s band, Modern West, shared a photo from the meet up. The two were all tuxx-ed out, since both served as presenters at the Oscars ceremony.

The photo caption — “the Mariner meets Aquaman.” Kevin Costner, meet Jason Momoa.

Wondering What Kevin Costner and Jason Momoa Chatted About? Us, Too

For long-time Costner fans, you immediately recognize the Mariner. He was the lead character in Waterworld, the 1995 movie. It was sandwiched between Costner performances in Wyatt Earp and Tin Cup. And it told the story of a post-apocalyptic world, circa 2500. All the continents are underwater as the living search for a mystical dry land.

Here’s how Enola, a young character in Waterworld, described Costner’s character:

He doesn’t have a name, so death can’t find him. He doesn’t have a home or people to care for. He’s not afraid of anything, men least of all. He’s fast and strong like the big wind. He can hear 100 miles and see 100 miles underwater. (And) he can hide in the shadow of the noon sun. He can be right behind you and you wont even know it till your dead.

On the complete Costner acting resume, Waterworld probably doesn’t rank very high. Why? The movie probably is best known for blowing through its budget. When it was released, it owned the record of most expensive movie ever made. That cost? $175 million. In today’s dollars, that’s about $325 million. The movie grossed $88 million at the domestic box office. Internationally, it generated $176 million. With home video sales and TV rights, the Costner movie finally became profitable. And that was important to an actor who invested $22 million of his own money.

Aquaman Was Son of a Lighthouse Keeper and a Queen

Now, let’s go to Momoa’s Aquaman, otherwise known as his human name, Arthur Curry. In this DC Comics saga, he was the son of a lighthouse keeper and the queen of Atlantis, the underwater kingdom. And Aquaman is quite the superhero. He can swim faster than any Olympian, speak to sea creatures and control the tides.

Aquaman was a Christmas release in 2018. And it had no problems making money at the box office. It pulled in more than $1.15 billion.

Kevin Costner and Jason Momoa had very specific Oscar assignments. But Momoa went above and beyond. He had hernia surgery the day before, but still showed up Sunday. Momoa and Josh Brolin co-presented eight awards that had already been announced before the telecast.

Meanwhile, Costner was one of the last presenters of the evening. He awarded Best Director to Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog. Costner, back in 1991, won the directing Oscar for Dances with Wolves.