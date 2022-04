LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol has completed a three-day search operation as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Linda Dillard. Teams searched more than 1,100 acres of land in and around the Table Rock State Wildlife Management Area, as well as 24 miles of roadside ditches, several miles of river, two local farms and a local lake area. Although the search effort did not locate Dillard’s remains, NSP still believes she was the victim of a crime, and urges anyone with information or anyone who was involved in her disappearance to come forward.

