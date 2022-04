BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - You can make your voice heard concerning tuition and fees at Virginia Tech for the upcoming academic year. The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors will have a meeting Tuesday to give an overview of the proposed tuition and fee ranges. It will be held at 1:45 p.m. in Assembly Hall at the Holtzman Alumni Center. That’s at 901 Prices Fork Road.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO