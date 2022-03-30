Marlon Wayans: Microphone Fiend Tour in Houston, TX Jun 24, 2022 – pre-sale passcode

BOSTON (CBS) – Comedian Chris Rock will be performing in Boston this week after he was slapped by actor Will Smith on stage during the Oscars Sunday night.
During the awards show, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith said in the past that she was going to keep her head bald due to her struggles with alopecia.
Though Smith laughed about the joke initially, he then walked up to Rock, who was on stage, and slapped him. Upon returning to his seat, Smith yelled obscenities at Rock.
The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted that Rock...
Boston will see Chris Rock's first live show since "the slap." Timing is everything. Little did the promoters know when they booked the comedian to play at The Wilbur in Boston that he would be the center of one of the hottest topics on the planet not involving the wretched Vladimir Putin.
Ticket prices to see Chris Rock’s comedy tour are surging in the wake of Sunday’s “slapgate” incident at the Oscars. While Rock announced his spring tour dates months ago, ticket sites say they’ve seen an increase in sales since Rock was slapped by Will Smith while presenting the Best Documentary trophy at the Oscars telecast.
The online ticket reseller TickPick, went viral Monday after tweeting that they sold more tickets to see Rock overnight...
Chris Rock's comedy tour will make its first stop in Southern California when he performs next month in Indio. Rock will perform April 8 at the Fantasy Springs Resort. The one-night appearance is part of the "Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022," which opens Wednesday night in Boston. Rock...
Comedian Chris Rock announced late-February that he would be going on his Ego Death World Tour during summer 2022 and thanks to on-air drama between him and Will Smith, his ticket sales have seen a dramatic spike. Rock was slapped by the Oscar-winning actor at the 94th Academy Awards after...
Chris Rock has yet to publicly address being slapped by Will Smith during the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday. Fans are banking on the chance that could change Wednesday night. There are more than a dozen tickets to Rock's Wednesday shows up for sale on StubHub, with prices...
