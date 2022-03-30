ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Catalyst Story Institute Content Festival Now Accepting Submissions

By Mason Kroll
FOX 21 Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. – The Catalyst Story Institute’s Content Festival is getting ready for its 17th year and is now accepting submissions. The Festival accepts three forms of content, pitches, scripts, and completed video such as TV pilots and sometimes...

www.fox21online.com

