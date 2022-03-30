ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eskridge, KS

Eskridge honors Vietnam veterans with recognition ceremony

By Bryan Grabauskas
WIBW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESKRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Eskridge made sure to let the area’s veterans know they are appreciated on National Vietnam Veterans Day. March 29 is designated in federal law as National Vietnam...

The Staten Island Advance

14th annual Vietnam Veteran’s Day honors veterans, S.I. vet inducted into Hall of Fame

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The 14th annual Vietnam Veteran’s Day celebration honored Vietnam veterans Saturday afternoon at Tottenville High School in Huguenot. The celebration also included an inductee to the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame, Staten Islander Gene DiGiacomo. The New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame was created to honor and recognize the outstanding veterans throughout New York state, who have gone above and beyond in both military and civilian life.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
KPLC TV

Hometown Heroes - Vietnam Veterans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Terry Courville and Roger Pete are just two of the Lake Area’s Vietnam Veterans who will be honored at a special ceremony this Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Lake Charles. It’s a welcome home that’s long overdue, since Vietnam Vets were often spat upon and not supported like World War 2 vets after the came back from the war.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KNSS Radio

Marking Vietnam Veterans' Day

Hour 2 - Tuesday marks the event and the 40th anniversary of the groundbreaking at the Vietnam War Memorial. Local and national news and sports on Steve an Ted in the Morning.
FESTIVAL
WTGS

Jasper Green Ceremony returns honoring veterans in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Community members gathered in downtown Savannah Wednesday for the Sgt. William Jasper Green Ceremony. The decades-long tradition was intended to remember revolutionary war veteran Sgt. Jasper but has since become a celebration of all veterans. Retired United States Navy Captain James Ware said the event...
SAVANNAH, GA
WHAV

Haverhill Observes Vietnam War Veterans Day Tuesday with Wreath Laying Ceremony

There will be a wreath laying ceremony in Haverhill next Tuesday, commemorating Vietnam Veterans Day. Led by mistress of ceremonies City Councilor Melinda E. Barrett, the service features a reading of the names of Haverhill’s 13 who gave their lives in Vietnam. Vietnam Veterans Memorial Ad Hoc Commissioner Linda Gambino Baxter, whose brother Michael Gambino was one who made the ultimate sacrifice, reads the honor roll.
HAVERHILL, MA
NewsChannel 36

Vietnam Reflections: Bob Purdy

(WENY) -- WENY News continues to share the stories of Vietnam veterans in the Twin Tiers. This week, we are talking with Bob Purdy, a U.S. Navy veteran.
MILITARY
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

State Of The City | Fireworks Location Discussion | Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony

Yesterday Naperville mayor Steve Chirico gave his first in-person State of the City address since 2019. He told the crowd at the Embassy Suites the city’s economy is in good shape, recovering to pre-pandemic levels, and in some cases, surpassing them. He applauded the city’s quick response after an EF3 tornado struck Naperville last June. And he acknowledged several city leaders for their contributions. Looking ahead, Chirico said with this strong financial base, now is the time to be bold, embracing new technology and amenities, and improving the city’s infrastructure.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WIBW

Big Red One to gain new brigade to extend operational reach

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big Red One will gain the support of the 1st Sustainment Brigade to extend the Division’s operational reach. The U.S. Army says the 1st Sustainment Brigade will fall under the Big Red One’s banner after a Conversion Ceremony on Thursday, March 31. It said the move aligns sustainment capabilities with division requirements.
