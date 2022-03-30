ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

St. Lucie Lock and Dam reopens to boaters

By Meghan McRoberts
wflx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoaters had a reason to celebrate Tuesday with the reopening of St. Lucie Lock and Dam for the first time since Jan. 4. The lock had been closed for three months for extensive routine maintenance. It was the first time the lock had experienced a complete closure in 26...

www.wflx.com

