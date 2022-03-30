St. Lucie Lock and Dam reopens to boaters

Effective: 2022-03-24 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Indian River; Martin; Okeechobee; Osceola; St. Lucie Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. Lucie, Okeechobee, Indian River, Martin, southern Brevard and southeastern Osceola Counties through 145 PM EDT At 105 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kissimmee Prairie Preserve to near Treasure Island to 7 miles south of J And S Fish Camp. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Port Saint Lucie, Palm Bay, Melbourne, Walton and Fort Pierce. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
