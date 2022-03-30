ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, NE

One man seriously injured after veering into Nebraska Corn Processing truck near Cambridge

By Melanie Standiford
knopnews2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One man was seriously injured after crashing with a Nebraska Corn Processing truck driven by 44-year old James Brunswick of...

www.knopnews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

One dead, one arrested after pedestrian struck by rolling vehicle in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. - An Omaha woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday night, Omaha Police officials said. The Omaha Police Department says 37-year-old Omaha resident Ashley Dotson was killed after being struck by a rolling vehicle. According to a press release issued by OPD, officers were...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccook, NE
City
Cambridge, NE
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska Accidents
City
Brunswick, NE
City
North Platte, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
Cambridge, NE
Crime & Safety
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge Hospital#Traffic Accident#Nebraska Corn Processing#Suv#Highway 6 34
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Independent

Missing brothers found dead after falling from canoe into lake

The bodies of two missing brothers have been found almost a month after they fell off a canoe and into a lake in the Pacific Northwest.Alexander Tennyson, 19, and his 21-year-old brother Andrew, went missing in Lake Howard in Washington state on 29 January.The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Warm Beach neighbourhood at about 12.30 am on 29 January. Deputies found the canoe they were believed to have used but were unable to locate the two men.They were celebrating a friend’s birthday when their canoe capsized in the lake at night, according to a Go Fund Me page...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
104.5 KDAT

UPDATE: Missing Buchanan County Man Found Deceased

We are very sorry to report the niece of Paul Block Jr. says "my uncle has been found, unfortunately we didn’t get the outcome we had hoped for. Our hearts are shattered. Please send love and prayers to my family as we come to terms with the loss of one of the most amazing men this earth could have ever been blessed with."
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Woman rescued, man arrested after pursuit in Madison, Boone Counties

NORFOLK, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol, working with Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies, rescued a woman and arrested a Newman Grove man following a reported pursuit in rural Madison and Boone counties. Saturday morning, at approximately 2:15 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for...
MADISON COUNTY, NE
Lebanon-Express

Two dead following crash on Highway 20

Two people have died following a crash on U.S. 20 Santiam Highway near Sweet Home, according to a news release from Oregon State Police. At around 11:25 a.m. Friday, March 18, OSP troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 by milepost 32 in Linn County. According to OSP,...
SWEET HOME, OR
WOWT

Case of woman who gave birth on Omaha sidewalk goes to district court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman accused of leaving her newborn baby on a city sidewalk is headed to district court. Trinity Shakespeare, 27, waived her preliminary hearing Friday. She’s charged with one count of felony child abuse. Court documents show that Shakespeare has had issues with drugs, alcohol,...
OMAHA, NE
FireRescue1

Wis. assistant chief dies after farm accident, FD says

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North died while serving his community as a firefighter, the Fire Department said Saturday. North died during active duty after a farm accident, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department said. The Fire Department did not provide further information about how and when North died.
CAMBRIDGE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy