Victim dies weeks after being attacked by robber in Minneapolis

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was killed on Friday, Mar. 18 after he was shot by an unknown assailant at a Dallas restaurant and bar. Police said that at about 2:01 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 3606 Greenville Ave at the OT Tavern Bar and Grill. When they arrived officers found that Cameron Ray, 20, had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, and detectives began an investigation for aggravated assault. Ray later died from his injuries, and the case was reassigned to the Homicide Unit. An investigation is ongoing, and the motive is currently unknown. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel, #8890, at 214-671-4236 or email: tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 047226-2022. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO