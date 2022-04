BRATTLEBORO — There were no injuries in a three-alarm fire late Tuesday evening, according to a news release from Fire Chief Leonard Howard. A structure fire was reported at 50 Westgate Drive just after 11 p.m., and upon arriving, firefighters saw fire coming from the roof of the two-story wood frame building. Crews confirmed all occupants were out of the commercial/residential building, the release says.

