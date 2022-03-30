ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

Report: Great white shark killed California bodyboarder

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHdWJ_0ethbcWA00
FILE - A sign advises about a shark attack, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in Morro Bay, Calif. In reports cited Tuesday, March 29, 2022, authorities have concluded that a great white shark killed a bodyboarder last Christmas Eve in Morro Bay, Calif. (David Middlecamp/The Tribune of San Luis Obispo via AP, File)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A bodyboarder was attacked by a great white shark in central California on Christmas Eve and died within minutes, official reports have concluded.

Tomas Abraham Butterfield, 42, was bitten in the head, chest and shoulder in the Morro Bay attack and died from “complications of multiple penetrating blunt force traumatic injuries,” according to a coroner’s report, The Tribune of San Luis Obispo County reported Tuesday.

A piece of what appeared to be a shark’s tooth was found on his body, the Tribune said, citing a report by a sheriff’s detective that was among documents released to the paper under a public records request.

The size or age of the shark wasn’t estimated, but the radius of one bite mark was as large as 16 inches (40.64 centimeters), according to the detective’s report.

Butterfield was attacked on Dec. 24 while bodyboarding just north of Morro Rock. The Sacramento man had been visiting his mother and brother for the holidays.

Butterfield was pulled from the waves after a surfer saw him face down in the water, still tethered to his bodyboard. He died at the scene.

In the coroner’s report, a pathologist noted that Butterfield had a fractured skull, crushed ribs and other injuries, including to the inferior vena cava, a large vein that carries blood from the torso and lower body to the heart.

Dr. Joye Carter said Butterfield died within minutes.

A DNA sample taken during the autopsy confirmed that the injuries were from a great white shark, according to Mike Harris of California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which assisted in the investigation.

It wasn’t clear whether the shark attacked just once or made several lunges.

Morro Bay is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Comments / 6

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

830K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

374M+

Views

Follow The Associated Press and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
ABC10

Remains found in Nevada ID'd as missing California man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in rural Nevada last year have been identified as those of a California man reported missing by his family in 2020. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office used DNA testing to identify the remains as those of Jered...
REDDING, CA
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Morro Bay, CA
Accidents
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Morro Bay, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Accidents
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
Morro Bay, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Popculture

Whale Carries Boat of Tourists on Its Back in Incredible Viral Video

Carriages can be powered by horsepower, but a group of tourists learned that whale-power could be useful too. A viral video that surfaced last week appears to show a group of tourists in a boat being carried along on a whale's back. The video was filmed in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
ALASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Bodyboarding#Central California#Accident#Ap#Tribune
KTLA

Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise as daughter watches: Police

A man was killed after attempting to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment building in San Diego as his 16-year-old daughter watched, police said. The man died after BASE jumping at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University City neighborhood, police said. The 48-year-old man was attempting to parachute from the 23-story Palisade […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Christmas
Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

830K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy