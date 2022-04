Less than a year after an injury sidelined his career, Mishawaka's Devin Cannady is back in the NBA. The Orlando magic signed Cannady to a 10-day contract on Thursday. Last season, Cannady played in three games with Orlando, averaging 4.7 points per game, in 4.5 minutes per game. He was quickly proving he belonged at the NBA level, when he suffered an open fracture of his right ankle during the first quarter on Apr. 25 vs. Indiana.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO