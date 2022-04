One of two Shore Conference baseball divisions to end with co-champions at the top of the standings, the two defending champions are back for 2022 and primed to lead the pack against this season. Colts Neck at Wall split their 2021 series, each dropped just one other game in the division and finished tied for the division lead, but Colts Neck separated itself with a run to the program’s first ever NJSIAA sectional championship.

