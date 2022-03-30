ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

Probationer accused of killing his children’s mother to stand trial

By City News Service
 3 days ago
A probationer accused of gunning down the 24-year-old mother of his children in Desert Hot Springs was ordered today to stand trial.

Jesse Rico Valenzuela, 29, of Desert Hot Springs, is charged with murder for the killing of Amina Duro in November 2020.

He is also charged with two felony counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest, evading police in a vehicle and violating a court order.

During a preliminary hearing that spanned two days at the Larson Justice Center and ended Tuesday, a Riverside County Superior Court judge found there was sufficient evidence for Valenzuela to stand trial on the charges. The judge, however, dismissed the misdemeanor count of evading arrest.

Valenzuela remains held at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on $1 million bail and is scheduled for a post-preliminary hearing arraignment on April 14.

On Nov. 7, 2020, officers were sent to 66789 Eighth St. at about 7 p.m. in response to a report of a gunshot victim. Arriving officers found Duro suffering from a single gunshot wound, and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police confirmed the suspect and victim had children together, according to Desert Hot Springs Deputy Chief Steven Shaw, who said a court order was in place barring Valenzuela from coming into contact with Duro.

He was on probation at the time of his arrest stemming from a 2018 felony spousal abuse conviction, court records show. It was not immediately clear if the case involved the same woman.

Valenzuela has other felony convictions for burglary and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

