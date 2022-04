Wahoo, NE - Impending weather in southeast Nebraska put into question if the Nebraska City Pioneer baseball would even be able get their game in with the Wahoo Warriors. It turns out that both teams would play what would amount to two games worth of baseball as the Pioneers would win an extra inning thriller 7-5 in 14 innings at the historic Sam Crawford field in Wahoo.

