Walton County, FL

Alligator interrupts traffic in Walton County

By Grace Thornton
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13LyIE_0etharPC00

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Early Thursday morning there were more than cars commuting across the road in Walton County.

On Highway 331 N near Liberty, passersby were interrupted by an alligator in the road.

Rehabilitated dolphin arrives at Florida Keys facility

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and was able to safely return the alligator to safety.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding commuters that there might be an influx of alligators in the coming months, and if you notice one on the road, you can call them to remove it. That number is 850-862-8111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

