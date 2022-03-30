ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Hawk Says He Explained ‘Race War’ Meme to Wesley Snipes After Meeting Him at Oscars

By Jordan Rose
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt goes without saying that Tony Hawk is a really cool guy, but the skateboarding triple OG just got even cooler after he met Wesley Snipes and explained to him a viral meme involving the two. It all went down at the 94th Academy Awards. While some might have...

