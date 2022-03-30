ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Drug dealing through emojis? DEA agents working to crack the code

By Suzanne Stratford
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LbdD9_0etha12100

CLEVELAND (WJW) – They look innocent enough, but the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is warning the public about a secret emoji code being used by drug dealers and teenagers.

The DEA released a decoder reference guide for parents, caregivers and educators to not only inform them, but potentially save lives.

Emoji Drug Codes
Download

“When there’s an overdose and you’re trying to track the source, you go through phones and computers and oftentimes we see these emojis in those conversations,” said DEA public information officer Brian McNeal.

Some of the emojis are obvious, like a pill representing fake prescription drugs, but others appear much more benign.

For example, a blue heart is for meth, a brown heart for heroin and a key emoji represents cocaine.

A banana can also be code for Percocet & Oxycodone, while a palm tree, Christmas tree, clover and cloud can all represent marijuana.

Others are less obvious, including a chocolate candy bar for Xanax.

“Some I could see, like the dragon for heroin, but the chocolate bar I was like, ‘oh okay, that’s a new one,’” said McNeal.

The pills are “fake/counterfeit” prescription meds and all of the drugs potentially laced with deadly amounts of fentanyl, which inspired the DEA’s #ONEPILLCANKILL campaign.

“We’re finding fentanyl mixed with everything,” said McNeal, “If the DEA were to seize 100 counterfeit pills right now, 42 would contain a lethal dosage of fentanyl.”

The DEA has also found colorful pills containing meth that look like kids vitamins and other pills marked as hydrocodone transported in bags of candy, all containing fentanyl.

“This is a deadly serious issue,” said McNeal.

In early March, the U.S Military Academy of West Point confirmed that at least two of the schools cadets, including a football player, were involved in a situation in which six people overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine at a Florida home during Spring Break.

Two of the six were in critical condition.

Last fall, the DEA confiscated nearly two million fake pills from Cleveland and dozens of busts during a three-month period were linked directly to dealers advertising on social media with emojis and overdoses.

“We’re not saying emojis themselves are a clear indication that someone is buying or selling drugs, but those emojis combined with maybe a change in behavior, change in performance of a loved one, that can be an indication that someone is having a substance abuse issue,” said McNeal.

For more information or to report suspected illegal drug production and activity, go to the DEA’s website tip line on their website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 15

Alexander Michael
2d ago

Any sophomore in highschool can "crack" those emojis and interpret them. How long did it take for DEA to figure this out?

Reply(1)
4
Anna cline
2d ago

there is no reason for kids to have cell phones in school anyway we never had before the school as an office if you don't feel good you go to the nurse if there's other problems and their friends will call your family or you can use the phone for a fact if you would have to call home for a reason so hats off to everybody that lets their kids take cell phones to school

Reply
2
Check out more stories from
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

38K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

9M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

12 physicians sentenced in $250M billing fraud scheme

Twelve physicians in Michigan and Ohio were among 16 defendants sentenced to prison for a healthcare fraud scheme that involved submitting $250 million in false billings to insurers, the Justice Department said March 9. Prosecutors said the physicians refused to prescribe opioids to patients with back pain unless they received...
MICHIGAN STATE
Miami Herald

50 tons of cheese, 5,000 gallons of mayo: Texas women sentenced in food stamp fraud

In a case involving nearly 50 tons of illegally obtained cheese and over 5,000 gallons of mayonnaise, two Texas women have been sentenced to prison. Authorities say Ana Rioja and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, both of Brownsville, partnered with their co-conspirators to exchange Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for food or cash at Border Meats, Rioja’s local market, for five years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women were given prison sentences following convictions for $1.2 million in food stamp fraud. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud, reported by KWTX. U.S. District...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Illegal Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Drug Dealers#Percocet Oxycodone#Onepillcankill
US News and World Report

Dozen Doctors Get Prison in Health Care Fraud, Opioid Scheme

DETROIT (AP) — A dozen doctors are among 16 people in Michigan and Ohio sentenced to prison for a health care fraud that included the distribution of 6.6 million opioid doses and $250 million in false billings. A multi-state network of pain clinics participated in the scheme from 2007...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
International Business Times

2 Women Buy $1.2 Million Worth Of Cheese, Beans And More In Food Stamp Fraud

Two Texas women have been sentenced to prison time for committing food stamp fraud amounting to $1.2 million in purchases. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to charges of conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CBS Denver

‘People Are Dying From It’: Colorado Lawmakers Look To Crack Down On Fentanyl Dealing

DENVER (CBS4)– The deadly drug fentanyl is seeping into almost every corner of Colorado. “A lot of people taking fentanyl and some people who are dying from it have no idea they are using it,” said Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty. A small bag of straight Fentanyl (credit: Ty Wright for/ For The Washington Post via Getty Images) He, along with five other panelists, appeared on a one-hour Community Conversation to air on CBS News Colorado, CBS4’s 24-hour streaming service. Keith Hayes, Director of Recovery at 5280 High School said, “I had a 15-year-old lady die as a result of a fentanyl overdose.” Lawmakers are...
COLORADO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police warn of Fentanyl pills made to look like Tylenol

Police in Ohio are warning about pills being distributed that look like Tylenol but are actually fentanyl. The Lorain Police Department said they seized pills that were determined to be made of fentanyl and cocaine, pressed to look like over-the-counter medication. The picture shared is of what officers actually seized compared to an actual over-the-counter […]
LORAIN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy