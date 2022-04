The Great Bend school district has plans to upgrade its digital camera system to store security video for longer periods of time. At the district's school board meeting in February, board member Chris Umphres criticized the district's ability to use video cameras to record incidents of threats and violence in the schools. He said he had heard that when the video was needed, it had been deleted, not looked at, or cameras were not working.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 19 DAYS AGO