Fifteen years ago a network was born. FanSided.com was a fledgling idea that grew into something big and today, we can say thank you. But there is more. From the minds of two brothers, Adam and Zach Best, the FanSided Network was born. It is hard to believe that 15 years have gone by. Interestingly enough, it is not our birthday here at PhinPhanatic. We were born in 2006, not 2007. But it was through this site and another, ArrowheadAddict.com that the idea of something bigger took shape.

