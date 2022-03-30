ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxury dine-in cinema makes its debut in north Charlotte

By Charlotte Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cinergy Entertainment Group That 47,000-square-foot location is at 5336 Docia Crossing in the Prosperity Village Shopping Center. (Melissa Key)

CHARLOTTE — Cinergy Entertainment Group aims to fill a void in the Charlotte market.

Its first luxury dine-in cinema in the Carolinas opened Tuesday.

That 47,000-square-foot location is at 5336 Docia Crossing in the Prosperity Village Shopping Center. The site was previously home to Studio Movie Grill.

The cinema has 10 state-of-the-art theaters, all with luxury recliner chairs and swivel tables.

#Cinema#Charlotte#Entertainment#Dine#Cox Media Group#Movies#Studio Movie Grill#Southpark#Phillips Place
