Luxury dine-in cinema makes its debut in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Cinergy Entertainment Group aims to fill a void in the Charlotte market.
Its first luxury dine-in cinema in the Carolinas opened Tuesday.
That 47,000-square-foot location is at 5336 Docia Crossing in the Prosperity Village Shopping Center. The site was previously home to Studio Movie Grill.
The cinema has 10 state-of-the-art theaters, all with luxury recliner chairs and swivel tables.
