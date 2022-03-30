ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Rock County Sheriff's Office: Deputy involved in head-on crash with wrong-way driver on Highway 26 between Janesville and Milton

By Gazette staff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KEC7M_0ethYZhy00

JANESVILLE

A Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a head-on collision while trying to stop a wrong-way driver on Highway 26 between Janesville and Milton on Tuesday night.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said a deputy saw a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 26 near McCormick Drive. Janesville police had earlier tried to stop the same vehicle, and the deputy “initiated emergency equipment” in an attempt to stop the car.

The driver did not stop and continued driving northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway as the deputy followed in the northbound lanes. At some point, the suspect vehicle switched into the northbound lanes and was traveling southbound, toward the deputy. The officer “activated emergency equipment” to warn traffic behind about the wrong-way driver, who collided head-on with the deputy. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The condition of the sheriff’s deputy was not immediately known Tuesday night.

The state Department of Transportation said all lanes of Highway 26 between McCormick Drive and Harmony Town Line Road were closed after the incident. In the Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said a full news release would follow.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 0

