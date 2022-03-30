ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much would you pay to attend Final Four? ABC11 crunches the cost

 3 days ago

Tickets and accommodations for the Final Four games are still available for college basketball enthusiasts, but you'll have to decide how badly you want to be in New Orleans.

It's going to take a lot of green if you want to support either of the blues in the Big Easy.

The first place to start -- securing a ticket.

ABC11 checked the going prices on StubHub and the very cheapest ticket is going for $250, before taxes and fees.

Prices skyrocket from there. Seats closer to the court are selling for $6,000.

Flights are quickly being snapped up to New Orleans.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport announced that Delta Airlines is adding a nonstop flight for the Final Four.

ABC11 searched for flights leaving Friday and returning Tuesday. A seat was going for $1,900. Some flights were sold out hours after reservations opened. A first-class flight was selling for more than $2,600.

On top of this, hotels rates are ballooning.

A four-night stay in the French Quarter at one hotel costs more than $3,100.

The final tally for the cheapest options that ABC11 could find at the time of the search: $5,100.

Jordan Lee is taking the plunge and is preparing for his trip.

"This is bigger than the Super Bowl for us; (North) Carolina (and) Duke in the Final Four," Lee said. "It's unheard of."

Lee has been a Tar Heels fan ever since going to his first game 40 years with his dad, Gene.

Father and son are planning for another memorable night -- they're going to New Orleans together.

"It's really fun for me to take him to the Final Four for this historical game. It's going to be fun," said Lee.

There are much cheaper ways to watch the game. There will be watch parties across the Triangle on Saturday night.

