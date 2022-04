The Baltimore Ravens were linked to All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, who was released by the Seattle Seahawks in a stunning move earlier this offseason. In fact, the Ravens reportedly made a competitive offer to Wagner, who ultimately decided to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, whose Super Bowl-winning defense just got even better with his addition. Many around the NFL were quick to react to the news. Ravens stars Lamar Jackson and Marlon Humphrey shared their immediate reactions on Twitter to Wagner signing with the Rams. Hint, they weren’t happy reactions.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO