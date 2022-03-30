Jim Carrey 'sickened' by standing ovation for Will Smith

The impossible standards that Hollywood has set for women is no secret, and Jamie Lee Curtis is deciding to opt out. The Freaky Friday actor stars in a new science fiction/action/comedy/drama/everything movie called Everything Everywhere All at Once. (Cue that TikTok sound with Bo Burnham singing, “Can I interest you in everything? All of the time?”) The film was made two years ago before the pandemic shut most of Hollywood down, and its release date is finally approaching. In the film, the Halloween star plays an IRS Inspector opposite Michelle Yeoh, who stars as the manager of a laundromat in L.A. who just so happens to have access to multiple dimensions. Naturally, this means she’s expected to rid the world(s) of evil forces.

