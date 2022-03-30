ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Carrey 'sickened' by standing ovation for Will Smith

By Celebretainment
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Carrey was "sickened" by the standing ovation for Will Smith upon his Oscar win after he smacked Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. The 60-year-old star branded Hollywood as "spineless" after the 'King Richard' actor was lauded after winning the Best Actor for his role in the biopic despite striking...

Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
Will Smith
Jim Carrey
Chris Rock
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and his ‘girlfriends’ draws gasps

Amy Schumer took aim at Leonardo DiCaprio during the opening monologue at the oscars.Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall hosted this year’s ceremony, starting with a speech in which they made jokes aimed at The Power of the Dog, JK Simmons and Samuel L Jackson.After Sykes and Hall left the stage, Schumer made quips about King Richard and Being the Ricardos. However, her joke about Don’t Look Up drew the biggest gasps, due to her comments about lead actor, DiCaprio.“Leonardo DiCaprio is doing so much for the planet,” Schumer said, adding: “He will leave it in a better shape...
Glamour

What Does Jamie Lee Curtis’ 2022 Oscars Ribbon Mean?

Jamie Lee Curtis arrived on the 2022 Oscars red carpet incased in sparkling blue Stella McCartney from her ankles to her neck. The 63-year-old actor accessorized with diamond earrings and a striking emerald-cut ring in the same shade as her gown. And one thing more—instead of a bag or another jewel, Curtis toted a tiny satin ribbon on her finger, flashing it like a priceless bauble at the cameras. The ribbon read, “With refugees.”
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
CinemaBlend

Fans Will Be Able To Stream Chris Rock, Jim Carrey And More Paying Tribute To Bob Saget In Special Memorial Show

From the moment the news broke about Bob Saget’s tragic death in January, his friends in the world of television and comedy have been paying tribute to the comedian. The likes of Pete Davidson, Adam Sandler and Jim Carrey immediately posted to social media about their friend. His Full House family rallied around his real-life family. A star-studded, post-funeral “punk rock shiva” was held at Los Angeles’ The Comedy Store, followed by a second night of celebration at the legendary club. Now it’s been announced that the special memorial show will soon be available for streaming on Netflix.
ETOnline.com

John Travolta Adopts Dog Jamie Lee Curtis Held Onstage at the Oscars

John Travolta is adding a new four-legged friend to his family. The Pulp Fiction actor took to Instagram Monday to reveal that his son, Ben, 11, adopted the adorable dog that Jamie Lee Curtis held onstage during the Oscars' "In Memoriam" segment on Sunday. Curtis was celebrating the life of...
Decider.com

‘The View’ Has Heated Conversation About How Race Played Into the Oscar Night Slap

Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with one of the more troubling narratives surrounding Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock at last Sunday’s Oscars, and she brought it up on today’s episode of The View. Early on in the episode, Whoopi mentioned the idea that Smith’s actions perpetuate a myth that Black people are violent, which she rejected, stating that Smith’s actions are Smith’s alone, and he is not indicative of an entire race. Instead, she said the focus should be on Rock’s restraint in the moment.
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Parties With Will Smith in Sheer Sequin Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Oscars weekend was filled with ample style on and off the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday. Jordyn Woods was one of the celebrities to give her followers a closer look at her outfit of choice as she made her way to a few after-parties. The fashion influencer shared a slew of new images on Instagram on Monday posing in a luxe look that was fitting for Hollywood’s biggest night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods showed off a sheer form-fitting white dress embellished with silver...
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
Collider

Jim Carrey Contributed to Dr. Robotnik Story in Upcoming 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Comic

With the release of the highly anticipated Sonic The Hedgehog 2 film quickly approaching, fans are clamoring to get their hands on any new content related to the Blue Blur's next theatrical outing. It was also announced back in July 2021 that there would be a comic book connecting the two films together. New details have been provided from the comic's author Kiel Phegley, including the release date of the comic being March 23 and that the comic includes a story that was "spearheaded" by Dr. Robotnik actor, Jim Carrey.
