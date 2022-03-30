ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denzel Washington 'defused' the situation between Will Smith and Chris Rock

Cover picture for the articleDenzel Washington reportedly '"defused" the situation between Will Smith and Chris Rock. The 67-year-old actor was in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday (27.03.22) when Will smacked the 57-year-old comedian - who made a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head - on the same night he...

HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
Deadline

Academy Issues Statement After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Slapping Incident

Click here to read the full article. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” reads a statement posted to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Twitter account about two hours after Will Smith walked onstage and slapped presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say Many; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith The Academy tweet then sought to refocus attention on the more dignified elements of the evening: “Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition...
People

Alec Baldwin Says Oscars 'Turned Into The Jerry Springer Show': 'I Love You Chris Rock'

Alec Baldwin is weighing in on the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards. During Sunday night's ceremony, Will, who later won Best Actor, walked onto the stage and struck Rock in response to a joke he made about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The moment left the comedian speechless, but he kept the show going by making light of the incident and moving on.
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
The Ringer

Make the Case: Denzel Washington Deserves Best Actor for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Twenty years ago this month—still early in this godforsaken Willennium—most Oscar bettors and prognosticators were predicting a historic, if slightly anticlimactic, finish to that season’s Best Actor race. Russell Crowe, who had won the year prior for his role in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, was poised to win again, this time for portraying mathematician John Nash in Ron Howard’s mawkish A Beautiful Mind. It would make him the third man (after Spencer Tracy for Captains Courageous and Boys Town in 1938 and ’39 and Tom Hanks for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump in 1994 and ’95) to win that award in consecutive years. All indications were that the statuette was Crowe’s: He took the corresponding categories at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Golden Globes, and the BAFTAs, beating each of his four fellow Oscar nominees at least once.
insideedition.com

Paul Rodriguez Says Will Smith Was Verbally Abusive on the Set of 'Ali'

While Will Smith waits to find out what action the Academy will take over his slapping Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, others wait to see what the impact might be on the new Oscar winner's career. At least one of his former co-stars says he'll never work with him again.
