ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bungie Slams YouTube In Destiny Copyright Lawsuit

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new lawsuit from Bungie reveals the developer heavily criticizing YouTube for its DMCA system. YouTube is by no means a perfect service, as the platform has encountered numerous problems over the years. Although it's one of the most popular sites of all time, YouTube has a lot of moderation issues....

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PS4 Players Just Got a Major Freebie

PS4 players just got a major freebie, courtesy of PlayStation and one of the most popular streaming subscription services on the Internet. So far, the freebie is exclusive to PS4 and the PS4 Pro, which means if you're on PS5, you're out of luck, though PS Plus subscribers on PS5 did just get one of the most popular games of all time for free. This new PS4 freebie doesn't require PS Plus though. If you haven't seen it already, for a limited time, all PS4 users can grab a limited-time subscription to Apple TV+ for free, no strings attached. That said, while there are barriers to entry, those who do take advantage of this offer will want to be diligent otherwise the free subscription may quickly turn into a reoccurring payment.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Call Of Duty Fans Have Surprising Reactions To Subscription Rumors

"Call of Duty" is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world, but its future is looking uncertain. As live service games like "Destiny" and "Apex Legends" continue to dominate the market, "Call of Duty" struggles to keep fans interested in shelling out $60 every year for a new game. And not every "Call of Duty" game can be a winner.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Reportedly Losing Another Exclusive to PS5 and PS4

A console exclusive that released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One only a few months back seems like it will now be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. That game in question happens to be Nobody Saves the World, which is the latest release from indie developer Drinkbox Studios. And while Drinkbox itself hasn't announced that Nobody Saves the World will be coming to PlayStation just yet, a recent leak has indicated that the move should be happening pretty soon.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Bungie will increase Destiny 2’s crafting material capacity on Tuesday

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen brought with it a new crafting system for Guardians to customize their weapons. But while the system helped factor into the expansion’s massive success, there are plenty of complaints to be had with it. Bungie is addressing the biggest issues players have — the low cap on some crafting materials — in a new hotfix on Tuesday.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyright Law#Destiny#Video Game
The Verge

Netflix is getting three more mobile games, including its first FPS

Netflix has announced three more mobile games that you’ll soon be able to play on iOS or Android with a subscription to the streaming service, including the first FPS that’s available as part of its lineup. This Is A True Story is an educational role-playing game created to...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The New Witcher Aims To Avoid The Series' Biggest Controversy

There are few who would argue against "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" being a masterpiece. The epic conclusion to Geralt of Rivia's story is bittersweet, but is a tale that holds a special place in many gamer's hearts. Unfortunately, one of the problems of "The Witcher" and "Cyberpunk" franchises is that CD Projekt Red has garnered a controversial reputation for instituting policies for mandatory crunch (per Bloomberg), meaning the studio regularly requires their employees to work long, difficult hours in the name of hitting development deadlines.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

EA cancels its E3-adjacent live event this year

Electronic Arts, one of the largest publishers in gaming, won’t be having its E3 season showcase this year, saying that it won’t be able to present games to fans on time. In a statement given to IGN, EA said that it will instead share more details about its ongoing projects “when the time is right.” EA’s full statement can be found below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Reveals Season 2 Reloaded Details

Later this week, Call of Duty: Warzone players will get the chance to check out Season 2 Reloaded, which will see a number of exciting changes. Activision claims that Rebirth Island Reinforced will result in the map getting the "biggest update since original release." When Reloaded drops, the map's Stronghold and Prison Yard will be altered, and there will be a new point of interest: the Docks. In addition to the map changes, players can look forward to new and returning modes, features, and rewards. All in all, it's looking pretty exciting, and it's all set to appear in the game starting on March 23rd.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus: Free Games We May Get for April 2022

This coming week, PlayStation Plus subscribers will find out the free PS4 and PS5 games they will be getting for the month of April 2022. Like most months, the month's lineup will likely leak before it's revealed, but before that happens we have relayed word of three games we think could end up being included. And we think it's going to be a great month for PS Plus subscribers, chiefly because of the inclusion of one single game.
MLB
SVG

Dr Disrespect's New Game Is Already Causing An Uproar

Dr Disrespect seems to be trying to get on with his life after his famous 2020 ban from Twitch. He's built a new platform on YouTube, complete with most of his same fans, and he's even given viewers an update on his feud with the purple snake itself. In 2021, Dr Disrespect teased that he wanted to develop his own battle royale game, then he said he actually wanted to start his own studio. In December 2021, the Doc finally revealed his secret game studio, The Midnight Society, commenting that he wanted to embrace what he called Day Zero gamers. Day Zero gamers presumably follow the game at every step of development through frequent updates and are involved in testing before the game releases. This helps players feel like a part of the process and know what kind of game they're signing up for, but it also serves to build anticipation about a title and spread the word through people who have actually experienced it. Sounds perfect, right? Now, Dr Disrespect has revealed more details about his upcoming game and studio, and it has fans in an uproar.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Pokimane Slams Twitch's Hottest Trend

Pokimane is always one to speak her mind, whether people agree with her or not. This year has been off to a controversial start for the streamer through no fault of her own – aside from a ban she believes was fair. When streamer JiDion targeted Pokimane in Jan. 2022 with a misogynistic hate raid, she revealed that if it wasn't for the rise of more diverse and more women creators and fans on Twitch, this would've been her last year. The two have since made peace, which still leaves Pokimane with outstanding problems with Ninja and Jessica Blevins.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Call of Duty Is Reportedly Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch

Activision's Call of Duty franchise sounds like it will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch at a time in the near future. In the past, Nintendo as a whole hasn't been a stranger to the Call of Duty series. Both the Nintendo Wii and the Nintendo Wii U had various Call of Duty titles come to each platform at one time or another. However, since the launch of the Switch in 2017, Call of Duty has only appeared on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC hardware. Based on what one insider has now revealed, though, this shouldn't be true for much longer.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

A Short Hike developer makes goofy, unofficial online multiplayer mod

A Short Hike is an exceptional game about a bird going on a nature hike. It packs so much exploration into a relatively small package, pushing back against the longer quest lists in larger games. The thought of packing A Short Hike with other players is entirely counter to the ethos of the game — which is what makes the PC mod A Short Hike 99 so wonderfully chaotic.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass is taking a feature from Netflix

Microsoft is preparing to launch a family plan subscription tier for Xbox Game Pass later this year, which will let five players access the service through a single subscription. The family plan will function much like the premium tiers of Spotify and Netflix, where a central account holder can take...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PlayStation studio Firesprite is making a horror game in Unreal Engine 5

PlayStation studio Firesprite seems to be working on a AAA horror title. Earlier this week, it was noted that Firesprite had opened a new job listing for a Narrative Director. "We are looking for a Narrative Director to join our development team for a AAA narrative driven horror-adventure game in Unreal 5," outlining the game's basic genre and game engine.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS Plus games April 2022: The free titles to play on your PS5 and PS4 now

If you play online games on your Playstation console, then the chances are high that you are already paying a monthly/annual fee to access the service. So why not get your money’s worth and download some freebies?The Playstation Plus subscription is a great way to try out a game that you might have previously missed, and get access to exclusive discounts on the Playstation store. With the recent news that Sony will be combining PS Plus with Playstation Now, it’s the perfect time to make the most of your membership.Subscribers typically get access to several new games each month. This...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Minecraft is not getting ray tracing support on XBSX after all

Facepalm: It looked like ray tracing was finally coming to Minecraft, until Mojang Studios pulled the rug out from under Insiders. Developers had evidently left "prototype" RT code in the latest preview build of the game on accident. "False start. Microsoft. Five-year penalty. Second down." Earlier this week, Xbox Insiders...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy