Linganore softball player Gracie Wilson proved to be a tough out on Wednesday, going 5-for-5. But now, it was time to see if she could get some tough outs. Wilson, a sophomore who had been playing center field all day, was sent to the pitchers circle with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Lancers were clinging to a three-run lead against host Thomas Johnson, which had the tying run at the plate and its No. 2 hitter batting.

WALKERSVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO