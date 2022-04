Dr. Lanre Falusi, 41, is a mom of three girls (ages 6, 3 and 1), a pediatrician at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. She also is the co-host, with another physician-mom, of the podcast Health and Home with the Hippocratic Hosts, to share evidence-based, accurate information on health and parenting. In early November, days after the FDA authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11, her oldest daughter Alayo, received the first of her two shots. She shares why it was so important for her daughter to be vaccinated as soon as possible, as told to PEOPLE.

