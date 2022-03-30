ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa man arrested after attempting to break into a house, family left terrified

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cnNDc_0ethTlxV00

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa father told FOX23 his family are scared to sleep in their own home after a man shot a gun near their house and then tried to get inside.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Monday night. Since then, this father told FOX23 his wife and daughter are terrified of being in their own home.

“It is terrifying now,” he said. “My wife doesn’t feel secure. My daughter doesn’t feel secure.”

He explained the incident left him shocked, angry and feeling guilty. He recalled he had gone to the store when the attempted break in happened Monday night, and his wife stayed at home with their seven-year-old daughter who was in bed asleep.

His wife and daughter did not want to be identified because of how traumatizing the experience has been for them. The man recalled his wife heard gun fire close to their home, then a man started to pound on their daughter’s bedroom window. Finally, he tried to get in through their front door.

“She does hear shooting going on. She goes real quick and closes the windows,” he explained. “By the time she closes the windows, she [see] the guy hitting the windows ... saying ‘let me in!’”

When this happened, the man’s wife called him and he came home as fast as he could.

By the time he got there, Tulsa police had arrested the man, Devonte Haynes.

Haynes is suspected of shooting at an unknown vehicle near 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue, according to Tulsa police. After he did this, he attempted to enter their home.

Officers told FOX23 they found shell casings in the road and a discarded gun.

Haynes is now facing several charges including burglary, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

The family is dealing with the mess left behind. Along with broken glass and memories of the crime scene, their sense of security has been taken away.

“[My wife and daughter] are scared still. They don’t feel safe,” the man said. “But I told my wife we cannot let this person change our lives.”

He explained recovery will take them awhile, but they will never forget this.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

59K+

Followers

101K+

Posts

28M+

Views

Follow FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Okla
KTAL

7 men facing murder and rape charges in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven men were indicted Friday for charges related to homicide and rape charges. James Kelly Stubblefield, 55, of Ardmore, Oklahoma is indicted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jamar Norris Sr. in Nov. 2021. Norris was shot multiple times in a parking lot during an argument with his estranged girlfriend over a child custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

A snake is eyed as the culprit in man's death until cops realize it can't pull a trigger

Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert's job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into one of the most bizarre and dangerous death scenes of his 20-year career as a coroner. "Someone being killed by a snake is not something that happens every day, especially in Missouri," Colbert says.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
Hutch Post

Man arrested on suspicion of rape

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested on suspicion of rape following an incident March 8. Jacob Rodriguez is jailed on a bond of $50,000. According to the arrest report, Rodriguez forced himself upon a known acquaintance despite the victims repeated requests to stop. No other details were...
HUTCHINSON, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
101K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy