ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Bidens are known for influence peddling: Turley

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Turley told "Jesse Watters Primetime" Tuesday how the Biden family has been involved in some of the "biggest" influence-peddling schemes and why both Hunter and the president should be worried about probes into the laptop scandal. JONATHAN TURLEY: Of...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 25

Rob Maddox
2d ago

Turley is normally liberal in his opinions, shows what everyone knows, the Biden's have been selling their influence to the highest bidder for years because just as Hillary, Democrats will block any attempt to bring them Justice.

Reply
7
Related
Fox News

Miranda Devine: 'Dam is about to burst' on Hunter Biden scandal

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine reacted on "Outnumbered" Tuesday to the federal tax probe into Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings gaining momentum as some media outlets begin to acknowledge the "bombshell" controversy surrounding his infamous laptop. RON JOHNSON BLASTS MAINSTREAM MEDIA FOR IGNORING HUNTER BIDEN REPORT: 'WE WERE RIGHT, THEY...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Watters
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Jonathan Turley
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Our leaders are lying about Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and it's insulting

When the Russian military invaded Ukraine last month, the most highly credentialed people in the world seemed stunned by it and that was not very reassuring to the rest of us. "It was a shock to many of the leading experts and policymakers in the United States, Europe and even Ukraine," explained a fellow expert and policymaker at the Atlantic Council. "The head of German intelligence was so caught off guard that he was still in Kyiv and had to be evacuated."
POLITICS
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer#Laptop#Bidens#Fords#Coors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Laptops
Fox News

Former Olympian slams Ketanji Brown Jackson's refusal to define 'woman' amid Lia Thomas controversy

Eli Bremer, a candidate for U.S. Senate and former Olympian who helped Congress write Olympic Committee reform bills in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, condemned President Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, for refusing to define the word "woman," claiming that her response raised a red flag amid contentious battles around transgender athletes and women's sports.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

CNN’s John Harwood roasted for claiming there is ‘zero evidence’ tying Biden to his son’s wrongdoings

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood was mocked on Wednesday for claiming there was "zero evidence" that President Biden is connected to his son’s alleged corruption. Harwood, who often takes on the role of a liberal pundit despite his correspondent title, became the latest media member to acknowledge that Hunter Biden could be a problem for the administration – but went out of his way to claim the president didn’t do "anything wrong" despite the actions of his son. Last week, The New York Times published a deep dive into the Justice Department's ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden, who himself publicly acknowledged in December 2020 that the feds were looking into his "tax affairs."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Russia warns US ambassador it is on the verge of severing ties after Biden called Putin a ‘murderous dictator’

The Russian foreign ministry has reportedly warned the US ambassador that the Kremlin is on the verge of severing ties between the nations.Reuters reported the warning to US ambassador John Sullivan on Monday morning as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine amid harsh sanctions by the US.The foreign ministry said it told Mr Sullivan that “unacceptable statements” by US president Joe Biden about Russian president Vladimir Putin had pushed relations between the two countries to a “breaking point”.Last week, following Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s joint address to Congress, Mr Biden branded Mr Putin a “war criminal” and “murderous dictator”.He...
POLITICS
Fox News

CNBC host to Buttigieg on national debt: 'No one' with credit card bills 'thinks the answer is to spend more'

CNBC host Joe Kernen pressed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., claims that government spending would reduce the national debt and that it was not inflationary. Kernen asked Buttigieg during Tuesday's "Squawk Box" segment if Pelosi's statement was the view of the entire administration, and if...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Fox News

731K+
Followers
149K+
Post
618M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy