A woman wanted for an out-of-state murder from more than 20 years ago, is in jail in Oklahoma. 61-year-old Rayna Hoffman-Ramos was arrested in Washington County, where she has been living for quite some time. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they arrested her after a months-long investigation with the out-of-state agency and OSBI. She was arrested on a First Degree Murder warrant.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO