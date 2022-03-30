Frederick police search for stabbing suspect

Lopez Torres Osmen Eliseo Lopez Torres Courtesy of the Frederick Police Department

The Frederick Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman in the torso Friday.

Officers received a 911 call at about 8:45 a.m. Friday in the area of the 1100 block of Providence Court and found a woman who’d been stabbed. She was taken to an area trauma center and was in stable condition as of Saturday, according to a police news release.

Police identified the alleged suspect as Osmen Eliseo Lopez Torres, 19. Detectives said the incident was not random, as Lopez Torres and the victim reportedly knew one another.

There is a warrant out for Lopez Torres’ arrest, police said. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lopez Torres is asked to contact Detective Irons at mirons@frederickmdpolice.org or 240-674-8942. To leave information anonymously, call the Frederick Police Department’s tip line at 301-600-TIPS (8477), email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or text 240-674-TIPS (8477).