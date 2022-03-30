ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Frederick police search for stabbing suspect

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
Lopez Torres Osmen Eliseo Lopez Torres Courtesy of the Frederick Police Department

The Frederick Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman in the torso Friday.

Officers received a 911 call at about 8:45 a.m. Friday in the area of the 1100 block of Providence Court and found a woman who’d been stabbed. She was taken to an area trauma center and was in stable condition as of Saturday, according to a police news release.

Police identified the alleged suspect as Osmen Eliseo Lopez Torres, 19. Detectives said the incident was not random, as Lopez Torres and the victim reportedly knew one another.

There is a warrant out for Lopez Torres’ arrest, police said. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lopez Torres is asked to contact Detective Irons at mirons@frederickmdpolice.org or 240-674-8942. To leave information anonymously, call the Frederick Police Department’s tip line at 301-600-TIPS (8477), email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or text 240-674-TIPS (8477).

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating death in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are conducting an investigation after a man was found dead near a burning car. Police say yesterday around 6:50 in the morning, they responded to reports of a car on fire on a property on Airport Road. Once there, police say they saw the car fully engulfed in flames and then found the body of a man in a nearby ditch.
SEAFORD, DE
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
223
Post
854K+
Views
