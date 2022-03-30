ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Loft residents fed up by car break-ins

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents say the garage isn't secure. Security...

www.fox5atlanta.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Moorhead Police see rise in car break ins, thefts

(Moorhead, PD) -- There has been a rise in car break-ins and thefts in Moorhead recently, and the police department is hoping to put people in the line of fire on notice. "This generally happens in highly populated areas," said Moorhead Police Captain Deric Swenson on WDAY Radio's Bonnie and Friends. "It's even happening when people go into a convenience store and leave their car on for a minute. The criminal will see that and hop in."
MOORHEAD, MN
KCCI.com

Teen arrested after a rash of car break-ins in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Pleasant Hill police say a 16-year-old is facing burglary charges after a string of car break-ins. Ring camera footage captured the teen rummaging through unlocked cars on Hillside Court in Pleasant Hill on March 15. Pleasant Hill police say this crime is part of a...
PLEASANT HILL, IA
WKRN

Car break-ins on the rise at area hotels

Nearly four dozen car break-ins were reported over the weekend, and its caused Metro Nashville Police to take action. The thieves smashed windows, and looked through vehicles, searching for valuables.
NECN

Reading Police Investigate String of Car Break-ins

Police in Reading, Massachusetts, said Wednesday that at least 15 vehicles were broken into since the previous evening. The incident happened overnight Tuesday into Wednesday on Center Avenue, Crosby Road, Green Street, Main Street, Park Avenue, Sweetser Avenue and Washington Street, police said. All of the vehicles were unlocked. Investigators...
READING, MA
WREG

Car break-ins reported after concert at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police responded to several reported car break-ins downtown after a concert on Sunday night. After the performance at the FedExForum, New Edition fans came out to a scene of broken windows and shattered glass. Glass could be seen throughout the lot in several parking spaces. “When you do come down here […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KHON2

More than 600 car break-ins or thefts on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeMapping.com shows data of common crimes that take place throughout the island of Oahu detailing the location of the crime and the time it took place. From Feb. 22 through March. 21 there were a reported 692 incidents of car break-ins or vehicle thefts. Download the...
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WECT

Law enforcement officers investigate after spree of car break-ins at parks

NEW HANOVER & BRUNSWICK COUNTIES, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed, on Thursday, a series of car break-ins that happened at two county parks, late afternoon on Monday, March 14. Six cars were broken into at Smith Creek Park and two at Ogden Park. Car thieves...
KMBC.com

Overland Park, Grandview police investigate dozens of car break-ins

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are investigating a series of dozens of car break-ins. "This magnitude, the amount of cars getting hit, is uncommon," said police Officer Cameron Wainscott, of the Overland Park Police Department. Police say more than 70 cars were broken into at apartments around...
KTVL

Fed-up owner spends night in Ballard store, thwarts latest break-in

SEATTLE — A thief who smashed his way into jewelry store got surprised by the owner, who had spent the night in the shop after dealing with a series of recent break-in attempts. The latest incident was the fourth time in three weeks MK Byrne has had to call...
L'Observateur

Update to vehicle break-ins in the Hahnville area

Original Post – On Wednesday, March 16th 2022 just before 7 am, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of Hickory Street in Hahnville, LA. While investigating, several additional vehicle break-ins and an attempted residential home break-in were reported in the area. Based on video evidence received, an armed subject was seen entering one of the vehicles. All vehicles were left unsecured.
KPCW

Summit County Sheriff implores residents to lock up cars and homes

There have been nine vehicle burglaries in Summit County since March 18th. Investigations are ongoing, but the sheriff’s office believes some burglaries are related to a person taken into custody early on Friday morning. Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez said it’s common for vehicle burglaries to occur when criminals...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
WECT

WPD seeks person of interest in vehicle break-ins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is seeking help to identify the woman pictured here as she may be connected with car break-ins at parks. Recently, police have seen an uptick in car break-ins at City parks where a thief or thieves are taking purses and valuables that are being left in plain sight.
WILMINGTON, NC
Fox17

Multiple vehicle break-ins under investigation in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — At least nine vehicles were broken in to at eight different addresses in Portage. The city of Portage says breaking and entering reports came in from Sitka Spruce Street, Anna’s Lane and Baywood Drive. We’re told the Portage Department of Public Safety responded to initial...
WWL

Several St. Charles break-ins, car thefts connected to New Orleans

ST CHARLES, La. — After a dip in crime in 2021, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff is dealing with a rash of car thefts and car break-ins. Sheriff Greg Champagne believes the criminals are part of an organized group of savvy criminals who have targeted not just St. Charles, but as many as seven other parishes in the area.

Comments / 0

