Raiders face tough pitching in loss to Union Pines

ROSports File Photo: Sophomore James Eason recorded an RBI single in Richmond's loss to Union Pines on Tuesday.

CAMERON — Facing tough starting pitching, the Richmond Raider baseball team dropped a Sandhills Athletic Conference game on Tuesday.

Playing at Union Pines High School and facing pitcher Finley Spicer, the Raiders lost to the Vikings 6-1.

Spicer threw a complete game for Union Pines (5-6, 1-4 SAC), and allowed just one run in the final inning off seven hits. He also recorded eight strikeouts.

With one out in the top of the seventh inning, sophomore James Eason drove in Richmond’s lone run on an RBI single to right field.

Scoring on the base hit was junior courtesy runner Ashton Phifer, who was running for junior Ethan Clayton, who reached on a fielder’s choice.

The Vikings took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second, before adding another run in the home half of the fourth. A four-run bottom of the fifth broke it open for Union Pines.

Eason and senior Alston Johnson both collected two hits at the plate for the Raiders, with one of Johnson’s going for two bases. Adding a hit apiece were seniors Will Dawkins and Colin Wheeler, along with sophomore Camron Seagraves.

Dawkins started on the mound for the Raiders and picked up seven strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work. He allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits.

Eason tossed a third of an inning in relief and surrendered three runs (two earned) on two hits. Closing out the final 1.1 innings was senior Cameron Way, who held Union Pines to just one hit and recorded on strikeout.

The Raiders stranded six runners on base in the loss, and also committed three errors on defense. In the top of the first inning, Richmond left the bases loaded without scoring.

Richmond (6-4, 2-4 SAC) will return to action with a road game at Southern Lee High School (3-4, 1-4 SAC) on Wednesday. First pitch is slated for a 7 p.m. start.

Note: The Richmond junior varsity baseball team did not play on Tuesday due to not having umpires.