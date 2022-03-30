ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Rose, LA

St Charles sheriff's deputies investigating a deadly shooting

By Rhiana Ryals
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAINT ROSE, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening in the 200 block of Dianne Drive in St. Rose, Louisiana. Deputies arrived to the location and found a white male...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
County
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Rose, LA
WWL-TV

Prosecutors say woman accused of being mastermind behind family's killing attended their funeral

HOUSTON — A woman has been charged in connection with the murders of a southwest Houston couple and their 6-year-old daughter last summer. Alexus Chenelle Williams, 29, is charged with three counts of capital murder in the shooting deaths of 29-year-old Donyavia Lagway, 35-year-old Gregory Carhee and 6-year-old Harmony Carhee inside their southwest Houston apartment on June 30.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dead Inside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Former Georgia Football Player Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Gas Station Attendant

Former University of Georgia football player Ahkil Crumpton was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a RaceTrac gas station clerk. ESPN reports that Crumpton, who is 23, went to a junior college in California before playing wide receiver at UGA in 2017 and 2018, was arrested this week in connection with the murder of a gas station clerk. 23-year-old Elijah Wood was shot to death at a RaceTrac on March 19, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
99.9 KTDY

2 Men Arrested as Facebook Argument Leads to Shooting in Opelousas

A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
OPELOUSAS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy