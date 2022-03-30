ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KD Hall Foundation Opens Educational Resource Center For Girls In The Central District

By OP-ED
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KD Hall Foundation officially grounded their roots in Seattle last Friday, as they had a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new location at the Historical 2100 Building in the Central District. Girls who are part of the foundation’s signature project, Girls on the Rise, now have a place...

