Photos-Baseball: Boston College Eagles @ UConn Huskies - 3/29/22

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stanford and UConn have met on the biggest stage in women’s basketball many times over the past 27 years. The rivalry between the two storied programs led by Hall of Fame coaches Geno Auriemma and Tara VanDerveer will resume Friday night in the Final Four, five years after their previous meeting. The winner advances to Sunday night’s championship game against either Louisville or South Carolina.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO