Photos-Baseball: Boston College Eagles @ UConn Huskies - 3/29/22

The University of Connecticut and Stanford University — two legendary women's college basketball teams — are meeting at the NCAA women's Final Four Friday night in Minneapolis. The matchup comes 27 years to the day when UConn beat Stanford in a previous semifinal game in 1995 in the...
After collecting four NCAA Tournament wins apiece, South Carolina, Louisville, UConn and Stanford are the only teams left hunting for a national championship. The hunt will continue in Minneapolis, the host of Friday's Final Four and the championship game on April 3. South Carolina, the AP's wire-to-wire No. 1 team,...
Hopes were high at Bradley International Airport Thursday as UConn fans were not only filled with spirit but also filled the terminal to follow their team to the Twin Cities. The UConn women’s basketball team is in Minneapolis, Minn. for the Final Four and will take on Stanford University Friday night.
MINNEAPOLIS -- UConn women's basketball graduate forward Dorka Juhász underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a fracture of her left wrist that she suffered in Monday's Elite Eight game against NC State, the school announced Thursday. Juhász will miss the remainder of the Huskies' Final Four run and faces...
BRIDGEPORT — The UConn women’s basketball team has had a representative on the 10-player WBCA All-America team each of the first 21 times it advanced to the NCAA Final Four. With the Huskies back in the national semifinals following their 91-87 double-overtime win over North Carolina State in...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team earning a 14th consecutive Final Four berth, the upcoming weekend has been proclaimed as “Husky Weekend.”. Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday announced that he proclaimed Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 3, 2022 as “Husky Weekend”...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stanford and UConn have met on the biggest stage in women’s basketball many times over the past 27 years. The rivalry between the two storied programs led by Hall of Fame coaches Geno Auriemma and Tara VanDerveer will resume Friday night in the Final Four, five years after their previous meeting. The winner advances to Sunday night’s championship game against either Louisville or South Carolina.
