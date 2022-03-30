ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Photos-Baseball: Boston College Eagles @ UConn Huskies - 3/29/22

By Ian Bethune
theuconnblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UConn Huskies baseball team’s comeback fell short...

www.theuconnblog.com

NBC Connecticut

UConn Fans Head to Minneapolis for Final Four

Hopes were high at Bradley International Airport Thursday as UConn fans were not only filled with spirit but also filled the terminal to follow their team to the Twin Cities. The UConn women’s basketball team is in Minneapolis, Minn. for the Final Four and will take on Stanford University Friday night.
Journal Inquirer

UConn's Williams is on award bubble

BRIDGEPORT — The UConn women’s basketball team has had a representative on the 10-player WBCA All-America team each of the first 21 times it advanced to the NCAA Final Four. With the Huskies back in the national semifinals following their 91-87 double-overtime win over North Carolina State in...
Eyewitness News

‘Husky weekend’ proclaimed in honor of UConn women’s basketball team

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team earning a 14th consecutive Final Four berth, the upcoming weekend has been proclaimed as “Husky Weekend.”. Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday announced that he proclaimed Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 3, 2022 as “Husky Weekend”...
The Associated Press

Stanford and UConn renew intense rivalry at Final Four

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stanford and UConn have met on the biggest stage in women’s basketball many times over the past 27 years. The rivalry between the two storied programs led by Hall of Fame coaches Geno Auriemma and Tara VanDerveer will resume Friday night in the Final Four, five years after their previous meeting. The winner advances to Sunday night’s championship game against either Louisville or South Carolina.
