Zach Bryan Releases Entire 30-Plus Song Tracklist For Debut Studio Album, ‘American Heartbreak’

By Casey Young
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLc85_0ethOywF00

34 SONGS?!

Let’s GO.

Zach Bryan just released the entire tracklist for his upcoming debut studio album, American Heartbreak, and now we know why it’s been such a long time coming to get to release day on May 20th.

He put out the list on Instagram with a lengthy caption about what this album means to him and how he hopes it resonates with fans:

“I’d say true love rips your heart out and puts it back together all in the same sentence or song. Here’s an album I wrote with pain, laughter, humility, love and honesty.

I didn’t call it ‘American Heartbreak’ after a tacky love story, but because we all face trials every day and put ourselves back together every single time regardless.

Whether in relationships or jobs, our families, our dreams or our let downs, I just wrote the whole thing praying someone just might relate to a story or two. I love you guys and I can’t wait for y’all to hear it.”

We already knew this album was gonna be massive, but shit… this very well may be the album of the whole year. Zach’s about to shake up the entire country music industry with this one.

He previously released two singles from the record, “From Austin” and “Highway Boys”, with plans to release “Something in the Orange” on April 22nd.

Buckle up, y’all… May 20th is about to be life-changing.

American Heartbreak tracklist:

1. “Morning Time”

2. “Something in the Orange”

3. “Heavy Eyes”

4. “Mine Again”

5. “Happy Instead”

6. “Right Now the Best”

7. “The Outskirts”

8. “Younger Years”

9. “Cold Damn Vampires”

10. “Tishomingo”

11. “She’s Alright”

12. “You Are My Sunshine”

13. “Darling”

14. “Ninth Cloud”

15. “Oklahoma City”

16. “Sun To Me”

17. “Highway Boys”

18. “Whiskey Fever”

19. “Billy Stay

20. “Sober Side of Sorry”

21. “High Beams”

22. “The Good I’ll Do”

23. “Someday (Maggie’s)”

24. “Poems and Closing Time”

25. “From Austin”

26. “If She Wants a Cowboy”

27. “Corinthians (Proctor’s)”

28. “Open the Gate”

29. “Half Grown”

30. “No Cure”

31. “’68 Fastback”

32. “Blue

33. “Waterwell”

34. “This Road I Know”

“From Austin”

“Highway Boys”

IN THIS ARTICLE
