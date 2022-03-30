ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Safe Harbor' Bill: Child sex trafficking survivor describes experience, how proposed legislation will protect more victims

By Ray Strickland
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
More than 27 percent of sex trafficking victims are children, according to the website savethechildren.org.

And many times, instead of getting the services they need, they’re charged with crimes they were forced to commit.

Now, a bill under consideration in Annapolis is hoping to change that.

A survivor of sex trafficking told WMAR-2's Ray Strickland about her experience and how this legislation will better protect child sex trafficking victims.

This legislation is referred to as "Safe Harbor."

It’s a bill that would prevent child sex trafficking victims from being charged with prostitution and instead would focus on giving them the services they need.

Survivor Liz Kimbel says a it’s a step in the right direction because she says children caught up in this horrible situation should not be treated like criminals.

“There were times where you had to fight for your survival," said Kimbel, who is on the board of Restoring Ivy Collective, a non-profit helping survivors of human trafficking.

Kimbel says she was only 14 years old when she became a victim of sex trafficking.

“Whatever he wanted I did, at the sake of his life, his happiness, and honestly to avoid getting assaulted or hurt," Kimbel said.

Kimbel, like many sex trafficking victims, said she felt trapped.

And when she was arrested for the first time at 15, she felt even police couldn’t help because they treated her like a criminal and not a victim.

“They were very physically rough with me and they were very verbally abusive," Kimbel said.

According to University of Maryland’s Safe Center, from 2010 to 2020, more than 100 minors were charged with prostitution.

But now, Maryland lawmakers will soon vote on what’s called "Safe Harbor Legislation" that would prevent child sex trafficking victims from being charged for prostitution.

Instead of being sent to jail, they would be connected to services such as medical assistance and safe housing.

“They’re Baltimore raised," said Amanda Rodriguez, from Turnaround, Inc., an organization that provides resources for human trafficking victims. "They’re Maryland raised, children that are being raped every single night and we should have a system that protects them and not criminalize them.”

Turnaround, Inc. helps child sex trafficking victims with services

Rodriguez says it’s time for Maryland to address what she calls is a significant problem across the state.

“When you actually see the human side of someone and give them the opportunity and empower them to make decisions for themselves everyday," Rodriguez said. "They can go on to flourish and fly. And I think that’s the goal of turnaround the goal of this bill seeing these children for the human beings they are.”

The "Safe Harbor" Bill first passed in the House and is now being discussed in the Senate.

It could be voted on later this week.

Read more about the "Safe Harbor" Bill here .

Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
