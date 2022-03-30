ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Texas, PA

Downed trees creating traffic delays, power outages in East Texas

By Stephanie Frazier
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Gusty winds are leading to some issues for East Texans on Tuesday night. According to TxDOT, in Gregg County a tree fell and blocked both westbound lanes on...

www.kltv.com

Comments / 3

Related
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
CBS DFW

Multiple Wildfires Reignite Across North Texas

EARLY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – City of Early Police announced on social media this evening that last week’s Blanket fire has reignited, sharing harrowing video of the blaze. According to the Facebook post, the fire is moving north-northeast and is not threatening the towns of Blanket nor Early. Police warned residents to avoid travelling to look at the fire. Meanwhile, the Texas A&M Forest Service said that the Ramsey fire in Brown County had reignited earlier today as well. As of about 9:00 p.m. on Mar. 26, the Ramsey fire covered about 3,100 acres and was 50% contained. ‘
EARLY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gregg County, TX
Government
City
Mount Vernon, TX
County
Gregg County, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
City
East Texas, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Texas Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Tyler, TX
City
Grand Saline, TX
City
Kilgore, TX
KWTX

Mandatory evacuation issued for South Texas residents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A mandatory evacuation is issued for residents of Fowlerton as a large brush fire burns near Highway 97, just passed FM 469. Multiple local, state, and federal agencies, including the Forest Service, are on scene to assist. as of Wednesday at 7:15 p.m., the La Salle Sheriff’s...
FOWLERTON, TX
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Extreme Weather#Kltv#East Texans#Txdot#Fredonia Community#Oncor#Swepco
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
AccuWeather

'It just wiped out most of the town here. It’s gone.'

The Eastland Complex fire in Texas killed at least one as a dangerous combination of weather conditions came together and forced the flames to change directions, nearly destroying the entire town of Carbon. Residents in Carbon, Texas, were forced to evacuate their homes late last week as a dangerous combination...
CARBON, TX
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Springdale Wednesday

The National Weather Service Tulsa confirmed EF-2 category tornado damage in Springdale and Johnson.  The storm hit Springdale early Wednesday and destroyed a school gymnasium as severe weather moved across Benton and Washington counties in northwest Arkansas. The National Weather Service tweeted that surveying is ongoing in the area, "but this tornado will be rated at least EF-2." ...
SPRINGDALE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy