UPDATE: Suspect released from hospital following deputy-involved shooting

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect was released from the hospital and placed in jail on Tuesday after a deputy-involved shooting on Friday.

22-year-old Jacob Wilford has been charged with violating a protective order and second-degree assault. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said they were called because Wilford was on the property of the protected person.

When officers arrived, they said Wilford was hiding behind a shed and threw something at deputies, which led six-year veteran deputy Brian Mothershead to shoot at Wilford, hitting him in the arm.

The deputy has been put on leave while the situation is investigated.

