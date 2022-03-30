ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

UPDATE: Suspect released from hospital following deputy-involved shooting

By Roshan Davis
 3 days ago

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect was released from the hospital and placed in jail on Tuesday after a deputy-involved shooting on Friday.

22-year-old Jacob Wilford has been charged with violating a protective order and second-degree assault. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said they were called because Wilford was on the property of the protected person.

When officers arrived, they said Wilford was hiding behind a shed and threw something at deputies, which led six-year veteran deputy Brian Mothershead to shoot at Wilford, hitting him in the arm.

The deputy has been put on leave while the situation is investigated.

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

