St. Louis County passes resolution honoring Tyre Sampson

ST. LOUIS — The I-Team is learning more about the final hours of Cora Faith Walker, a former state representative and top aide to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, whose recent sudden and unexpected death prompted an outpouring of support from local, state and national politicians. Fire and...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A suburb in St. Louis County is getting high marks and was named one of the best suburbs in the country by one website. Richmond Heights landed on the "2022 Best Suburbs to Live in America" list by Niche.com. The site "helps students and parents find the schools and places to live that are right for them."
The ex-wife of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who is now a leading Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, accused her ex-husband of "unstable and coercive behavior" that included "physical violence" toward their two children, ages 7 and 5, in an affidavit filed Monday in an ongoing child custody dispute.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heartbreak and confusion is settling in for a Metro East father tonight, after learning his teenage son died after falling from an amusement park ride in Florida. “Where do I go from here,” said Yarnell Sampson in tears. 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, of Berkeley, died...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Missouri using data from Niche. Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and […]
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon motivated by discrimination. St. Louis County charging documents state David Lavin, 37, left his house on St. Ambrose Lane in St. Ann and crossed the street while yelling “he wanted to kill the Mexicans for parking and blocking his driveway” on March 24. A 12-year-old who identifies as Hispanic told police he saw the suspect had a knife. The victim then ran and got into a car, locking the doors in fear for his life. When officers arrived on the scene, Lavin reportedly continued to yell about wanting to “kill the Mexicans for blocking his driveway.”
ST. LOUIS — The population of the St. Louis metropolitan area declined slightly from the 2020 Census to last year, with the city of St. Louis dropping below 300,000 and Metro East counties losing residents, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday. St. Louis County, the region's largest, also lost nearly 7,000 residents.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - New details are emerging as an investigation into the death of a St. Louis County teen at a Florida amusement park continues. 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, of Berkeley, fell to his death while on a thrill ride at Icon Park in Orlando, Florida, last week.
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- St. Louis County police are investigating a shooting after gunfire hit a 90-year-old woman’s house in February. St. Louis County PD told KMOV the incident happened the morning of Feb. 19 near the 9000 block of Clarion Drive in Jennings. Detectives determined the bullets...
Comments / 2