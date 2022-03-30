ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Local churches continue collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees

By Brian Wilk
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: The donations at the West 20th Street locations are slated to continue. The donation times are 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays. We apologize for the error.

The Erie community continues to come together to help a cause half a world away.

For the past four weeks, several local churches have been collecting donations at a warehouse on West 20th Street.

On March 29, two full containers filled with food and supplies were sent out overseas to help Ukrainian refugees.

While they are grateful for the donations, there are some items that are needed more than others.

On March 29, volunteers packed up two full shipping containers. They are getting too many clothes and not enough food and baby supplies.

Shipping containers full of donations heading to Ukraine

“Right now we are looking for more food, baby formula, and baby clothes, but we got to stop collecting regular clothes, but it’s more food that is what we lack of,” said Paul Kokhanevich, First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church.

Kokhanevich said that monetary donations are also very helpful.

“That is very important because each container cost anywhere between five to seven thousand dollars for each container, and we are going to send out five of them. So right now money is probably the most important,” said Kokhanevich.

So how does the organization know that the donations will go to the refugees?

“We have people there that we trust, and at passover churches, so we know them personally so we trust them and they volunteer there. So they go into the war zone and bring them food and take people out of there. So we have sources of people between multiple cities that we can trust people,” said Kokhanevich.

Volunteers loading shipping containers full of donations for those in Ukraine

Volunteers are thrilled by the amount of community support.

“Even myself, I am not a Ukrainian guy, and I can see a lot of Russians speaking, not Ukrainian, Polish speaking, lot of Americans, a lot of people from different communities step up to help who is in need right now,” said Tim Pribyshchuk from Grace Slavic Pentecostal Church.

March 30 and April 2 will be the last days that they will be collecting donations at the warehouse on West 20th Street.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

