9 days until Major League Baseball opening day

Today Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have announced the first half of the 2022 “Friday Night Baseball” schedule will start in just over a week’s time on April 8, 2022. Baseball fans will be pleased to know that the games are available to anyone with Internet access for free on Apple TV+. Games can be watched on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on the tv.apple.com website. As well as game consoles, cable set-top boxes and smart TVs.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO