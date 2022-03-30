ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

9 days until Major League Baseball opening day

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10honR_0ethLgGC00

There are nine days until Major League Baseball opening day, an offseason that included a contentious lockout, a lot of activity from the Mets and not much from the Yankees will finally come to an end.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
News 12
News 12

62K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

13M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Veteran MLB Infielder Released On Thursday Morning

A former All-Star utility player is about to hit the open market. On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves officially released Brock Holt. “The Braves today optioned LHP Dylan Lee and OF Travis Demeritte to Triple-A Gwinnett. In addition, INF/OF Brock Holt has requested and has been granted his release. The club now has 37 players in camp,” the team said in an official statement.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Yankees#Nine Days#Major League Baseball
The Spun

Padres, Pirates Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

We’re a week away from Opening Day, but MLB teams are still trying to add to their rosters, either via trades or late free agent signings. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres have had discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates about acquiring budding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Adding the 27-year-old Reynolds would be a coup for a San Diego team that is aiming to be a World Series contender in 2022.
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Rule Changes 2022: ‘Shohei Ohtani' Rule Becomes Official

Expanded rosters, 'Ohtani rule' among 2022 rule changes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Major League Baseball and the players union have agreed to a series of rule changes that will go into effect this season. MLB announced the changes Thursday, which include:. Rosters will expand from 26 to 28...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Rangers are thrilled with prospects they got from Yankees in Joey Gallo trade, MLB insider says

The Texas Rangers won their trade in July with the New York Yankees. At least that’s how folks in Arlington are seeing things these days. On July 29, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman acquired outfielder Joey Gallo and left-hander Joely Rodriguez from the Rangers in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Glenn Otto and infielders Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and Josh Smith.
MLB
GeekyGadgets

Apple Major League Baseball starts April 8th no subscription required

Today Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have announced the first half of the 2022 “Friday Night Baseball” schedule will start in just over a week’s time on April 8, 2022. Baseball fans will be pleased to know that the games are available to anyone with Internet access for free on Apple TV+. Games can be watched on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on the tv.apple.com website. As well as game consoles, cable set-top boxes and smart TVs.
MLB
News 12

Downstate casino licenses expected in state budget

Gambling in New York is a big business right now, and the state seems poised to double down on casinos in the area. Gov. Kathy Hochul included three of the downstate casino licenses in her executive budget. State officials say mobile sports betting has already earned the state $150 million...
GAMBLING
News 12

News 12

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy